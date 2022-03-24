Head to Head Contrast: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) versus Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.79 $311.47 million $4.67 40.29 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.16 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jack Henry & Associates and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 3 0 2.38 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus price target of $184.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 18.55% 26.11% 15.20% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Kyndryl on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment consists of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.