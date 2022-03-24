Head to Head Analysis: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

This table compares First Hawaiian and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.19% 10.36% 1.14% United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29%

This table compares First Hawaiian and United Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $734.23 million 4.88 $265.73 million $2.05 13.64 United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.41 $9.45 million $1.62 10.72

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Hawaiian and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 4 0 0 1.80 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats United Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.