HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.61. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. Research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.