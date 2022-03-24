Hashgard Price Hits $0.0001 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $911,648.04 and $74,378.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00036818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00110677 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

