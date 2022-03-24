Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.45

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 15412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.
In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,067 shares of company stock worth $21,407,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
