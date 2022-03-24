Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.45

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 15412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,067 shares of company stock worth $21,407,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.