Hamster Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $211,038.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.85 or 0.07048321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,924.69 or 1.00100195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.