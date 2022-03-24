Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.