H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.H.B. Fuller also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

