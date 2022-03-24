Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,528 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.55 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

