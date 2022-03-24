Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,552. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $449.31 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 289.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.