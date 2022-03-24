Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $536.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

