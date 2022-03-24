Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $260.61 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

