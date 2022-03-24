Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

CMI stock opened at $208.03 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

