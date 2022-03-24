Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

