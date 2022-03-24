Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.45 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

