Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.24 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dover by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $134.08 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.