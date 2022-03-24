Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

