Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

