Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $303.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

