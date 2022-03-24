Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $707.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.86 and a 200 day moving average of $773.11. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $655.37 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

