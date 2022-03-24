Guess? (NYSE:GES) to Buyback $175.00 million in Shares

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,047. Guess? has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

