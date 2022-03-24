Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greenlane by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

