GreenBox POS (GBOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GBOX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.