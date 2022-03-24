GreenBox POS (GBOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GBOX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $20.78.
In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
