Gravity Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,630.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $4,630.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.78 or 0.07030003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,898.89 or 0.99637169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

