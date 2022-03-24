Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Gogo stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

