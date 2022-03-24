Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 8%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 108,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 22,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

