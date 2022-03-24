Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 8%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 108,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 22,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.
Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)
Further Reading
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.