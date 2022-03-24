Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 5,543 shares trading hands.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

