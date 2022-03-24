Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

