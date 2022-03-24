Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

