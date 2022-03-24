Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 581,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,804,912 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $4.59.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.22.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gevo by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 153,785 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 242,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gevo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

