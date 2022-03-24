GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.36. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

