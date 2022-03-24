Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $12,054.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

