General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

