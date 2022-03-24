Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $132.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Gecina stock remained flat at $$116.75 during trading on Friday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

