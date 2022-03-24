GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,327. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,025,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

