GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GDS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GDS by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GDS by 1,029.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.