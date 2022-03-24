Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.47. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 85,635 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
