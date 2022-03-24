Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.47. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 85,635 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

