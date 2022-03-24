G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 61,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

