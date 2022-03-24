Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.63).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 2,648 ($34.86) on Thursday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,842 ($24.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($52.24). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,304.26.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($41.36) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($307,209.51).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

