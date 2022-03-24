Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $37.60

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.60, but opened at $39.50. Futu shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 126,192 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.