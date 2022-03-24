FUNToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.61 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $121.66 million and $5.61 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00109291 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

