FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000.

DFEB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 37,521 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

