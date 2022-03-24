FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading 0.7% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.56. 4,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

