Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 1,242 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 113,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.