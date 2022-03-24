Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.08 and traded as high as C$15.05. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.75, with a volume of 897,139 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.21.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.