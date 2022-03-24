Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.