Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBHS. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $79.10 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

