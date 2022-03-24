Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

