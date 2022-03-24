Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $89.70. 17,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.