FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Tops $683,828.84

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

